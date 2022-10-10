Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Elyzio might have the right idea, looking at the investor list. The newly founded company is aiming to build a gaming multiverse on blockchain technology, and some big blockchain investors are on board. A pre-seed round raised $2 million in funding from a handful of backers, led by Israel-based investment fund Vgames.

Other contributors to the multiverse project include Shima Capital, Solana Ventures and Paribu Ventures. Nebulae founder Abdelmounaim Derraz chipped in as well.

Elyzio’s got a simple, but ambitious goal. It’s trying to build the next generation of high quality, free-to-play games on a blockchain infrastructure. Though still small in staff, the core members of Elyzio come from both AAA development and big-tech companies. The studio is leveraging that experience to create games that blend gameplay, social interactions, content creation and ownership.

“At Elyzio, our core focus is to leverage new technologies to create the most appealing and engaging experiences for our players,” said Elyzio boss Dogan Can Yeginer, in a statement to GamesBeat. “Most of the blockchain-based games focus on the ‘earning’ aspect as their main player motivation, and this cannot be sustainable if players always choose their games based on their earning potentials. We are creating a world that players will want to take part in first.“

It’s kind of a radical concept in the blockchain space. Focusing on games people want to play over trying to cash in? Almost unheard of, though it really shouldn’t be.

Elyzio’s first game is already in the works. Warden’s Will is an Action RPG with Rogue-like elements. Its fast paced gameplay will stretch to include base building and frenetic combat. Right now Warden’s Will is releasing in 2024, and it – and Elyzio – are definitely something to keep an eye on.