Embark Studios announced that it will host a second closed beta for The Finals, its competitive shooter game that features team combat.

from June 14 to June 21, Embark Studios is hosting its second closed beta for the team-based, free-to-play shooter that pushes environmental dynamism, destruction, and player freedom.

To get a chance to experience The Finals before release, you can sign up for playtesting on Steam.

“This test is a side-by-side comparison to our previous beta that we hosted back in March,” said Jonathan Lindsay, The Finals executive producer, in a statement. “Most of the changes we’re introducing in this closed beta are under-the-hood type improvements, based on some of the key feedback we got from previous testing, related to performance, the through-the-gun experience, movement, and more.”

There’s some new content too, including new weapons for all the character classes, new cosmetics and skins, and a new progression system that gives contestants control over what to unlock by playing the game.

This test also introduces some important changes to the game modes, with a more casual-friendly variant of Quickplay in a 3v3v3 format. This updated mode—called Quick Cash—has longer matches, faster respawn timers, faster extraction times, and only one vault at a time.