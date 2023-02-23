Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Embark Studios released a new gameplay trailer for The Finals team shooter game and said it will hold a two-week closed beta fro March 7 to March 21.

Players can join the first wave of contestants in the ultimate virtual combat game show by signing up for playtesting via Steam.

The Finals remains in development and beta participants should expect plenty of tweaks, changes, and additions based on the feedback they give.

The title is a team-based, free-to-play shooter, wrapped in a game-show format. It pushes environmental dynamism, destruction, and player freedom to the limits.

It’s like The Hunger Games, but it has also been inspired by entertainment like Squid Game, Battle Royale, American Gladiators, Running Man, Formula One, Smash TV and other dystopian survival stories.

In this case, players compete for a chance at riches in The Finals, which represents the pinnacle of competition after escalating tournaments. The game features four teams of three players each, all competing against each other in shooter combat.

Contestants fight it out in virtual playgrounds based on some of the world’s most iconic places. This one in the video is the old town of Monaco, which, believe it or not, I have visited in real life. I’ll have to see if I recognize any of the places.

These arenas are immersive and fully destructible, powered by Embark’s new server-side destruction and movement system that ensures every player experiences the same impact to the world at the same time – whether it’s a piece of furniture blown apart or a whole building collapsing.

“Many of us at Embark have been building first-person shooters for more than two decades, but just when we thought we were finished with the genre, we unlocked a developer’s Holy Grail,” said Rob Runesson, executive producer of The Finals, in a statement. “With server-side destruction and movement, almost everything in The Finals can be wrecked. We want to breathe new life into a genre that’s frankly grown slightly monotonous, and can’t wait to test The Finals with a large number of players to see if

they agree, so we can keep improving the experience ahead of launch.”