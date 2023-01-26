Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Developer Emergent Games revealed today that it will launch its web3 survival MMO Resurgence on the ImmutableX platform. The new game, which follows humans trying to rebuild the world after ecological collapse, plans to take advantage of the platform’s security, scaling solutions and carbon-neutral environment, say the developers.

Ian Hambleton, Emergent’s CEO, said in a statement, “We spent a huge amount of time assessing options for our Blockchain partner, but ImmutableX was the standout choice. They provide all the tools and technology. Plus the support that a successful web3 games developer needs. Their razor focus on gaming makes a big difference for us and their commercial model suits our vision at Emergent Entertainment of Game First high quality AAA games, frictionless onboarding and hidden technology. We expect them to dominate Web3 gaming.”

Resurgence is about humans in cryosleep emerging 1,000 years after the fall of human civilization to reclaim Earth. Emergent launched an ARG last year as a prelude to Resurgence, which set up the characters and world. Emergent claims to offer players “full ownership of their in-game environment.” As such, it’s sold optional NFTs to be used as in-game assets, though Emergent has maintained its users don’t have to engage with NFTs if they don’t wish to.

Andrew Sorokovsky, VP of global business development at Immutable, added, “With over four centuries combined experience of building and publishing AAA games, the team at Emergent is uniquely positioned to bring a new level of quality to Web3 gaming. We’re thrilled to welcome Resurgence to the IMX ecosystem to deliver a compelling and uncompromising user experience.”