GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

EQ Studios, the creators of The Painscreek Killings, have released their latest investigative mystery game, Scene Investigators, now available on Steam.

The $25 game has immersive gameplay and challenging crime scenes, the game offers players the opportunity to step into the shoes of aspiring investigators and test their skills in solving complex cases.

Scene Investigators takes players on a journey through meticulously reimagined crime scenes, where they must carefully examine clues, analyze motives, and apply logical thinking to unveil the truth behind each scenario. Drawing inspiration from detective cinema, true crime stories, and escape room challenges, the game is a captivating experience for enthusiasts of the genre.

Set in a near-future setting, players assume the role of an apprentice striving to become a certified investigator. Armed with a compilation of intricate and puzzling reconstructed case files, players must rely on their keen observational skills, critical thinking, and intellectual prowess to crack each mystery.

Event GamesBeat Next 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in San Francisco this October 23-24. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.

Learn More

Scene Investigators places a strong emphasis on observational acuity and deductive logic, encouraging players to fill in elusive details, detect underlying motives, and formulate multiple viable theories to advance their inquiries. While sharing thematic elements with The Painscreek Killings, this game offers a greater focus on pure deduction rather than narrative depth. The game is made by Las Vegas-based EQ Studios.

True Crime” Detective Experience: Players must meticulously observe each scene, analyze every detail, and note down any suspicious findings. With no hints or hand-holding, logic and intuition become vital tools in solving each case.

The game requires you to piece together the evidence becomes crucial not only to understand what happened but also to establish the connections between the perpetrators and their victims. Players must rely on their perception, mental sharpness, and real-life wisdom to succeed.

Some evidence may be missing, limiting players from reaching the best conclusion. In such cases, they must trust their gut feelings, make calculated assumptions, and fill in the missing gaps to make progress.

Environmental clues play a significant role in uncovering the story. From the faint size-12 boot marks on the windowsill to the trajectory of a bullet on the wall, players must pay attention to every detail to piece together the puzzle.

Although primarily a single-player game, the deduction gameplay lends itself well to streaming or couch co-op gaming, allowing players to engage with their audience or enjoy the experience with friends.

The game offers localization in English, German, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and Spanish (Spain), ensuring players worldwide can enjoy the mystery in their preferred language.