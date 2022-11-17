Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Eschatology Entertainment is a brand new studio, formed by veterans from Wargaming and Valve. The studio has raised $4 million from The Games Fund and GEM Capital, with the mission statement of disrupting hardcore games. The $4 million is an even split; $2 million from The Games Fund and $2 million from GEM Capital.

The new Cyprus-based studio is led by Fuad Kuliev, Viktor Antonov, Dmytro Kostiukevych, and Boris Nikolaev. Kuliev, Kostiukevych and Nikolaev have all worked in games together fairly recently, as part of Lesser Evil Games. Antonov, meanwhile, is an experienced art director. His credits include time spent at Valve, Arkane Studios, ZeniMax and others. Some of his industry work includes Half-Life 2 and the Dishonored series.

Echatology’s team isn’t just the four founders. There is also a team of over 40 other developers across 8 different countries.

“It is a stroke of luck that brought together extremely talented developers and investors who can see potential in hardcore and narrative games,” said Kuliev, in a statement to GamesBeat. “We all love the genre and are capable of creating innovative AAA products. In GEM Capital and The Games Fund, we have found reliable partners and like-minded professionals, and we look forward to creating a groundbreaking gaming franchise together.”

Details of Eschatology Entertainment’s first game are scarce right now. It’s going be a AAA level narrative-driven first person shooter for PC and console, but that’s all the information on it right now.