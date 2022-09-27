Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

The Snapdragon Pro Series is launching its second season which will see further coverage across its mobile esports ecosystem.

The competition hosts tournaments for eight different mobile titles across five competitive regions — North America, EU and MENA, Asia-Pacific, India and China. Each region hosts tournaments for up to six titles at different levels of competition. The three tiers cover open amateur tournaments, semi-pro and professional play.

Season 2 will see greater coverage for League of Legends: Wild Rift, Free Fire and Clash of Clans.

The Snapdragon Pro Series is the result of a partnership between esports event organizer conglomerate ESL FACEIT Group and global telecommunications giant Qualcomm. The multi-year deal was announced in March 2022, boasting plans to distribute $2M in prize money.

In January 2022, Savvy Gaming Group spent $1.5B to acquire FACEIT and ESL Gaming, the parent company of ESL and DreamHack. Savvy Gaming Group is an offshoot of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

ESL is positioning the Snapdragon Pro Series as an esports outsourcing solution for mobile publishers. By supporting different levels of competition, ESL can cater to the needs of different emerging mobile esports. In Season 1, the Snapdragon Pro Series hosted PUBG Mobile’s semi-pro level competition — PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) — for four of the game’s six competitive regions. This deal with Krafton is continuing into Season 2. Similarly, DreamHack and Blizzard Entertainment forged a deal for StarCraft II and Warcraft II: Reforged in January 2020.