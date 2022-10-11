Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Premier esports business conference Esports Bar has announced a rebrand and its next event. The newly dubbed Esports Conex will host its debut conference in Paris on May 23-24, 2023.

Esports Conex projects the event will attract over 600 industry leaders from 45-plus different countries to the conference. One of the event’s unique value-adds is its emphasis on networking. Esports Conex will match attendees for “highly-curated one-on-one meetings” through a unique AI-driven matchmaking program. These networking opportunities are designed to compliment the conference’s more traditional programming.

Major industry players have already been announced as attendees for Esports Conex. This includes top executives from Mastercard, Tencent, Microsoft, ESL, Team Liquid, G2, and Hiro Capital.

Parent company RX Global chose to relocate the event to Paris from Cannes. They pointed to Paris’ accessibility for international travel and the capital’s entrepreneurial community. Notably, RX Global is also the parent company to ReedPop, the event production company behind PAX, Comic Con and E3.

Additionally, the highest levels of France’s government have noted esports and their potential ahead of the 2024 Olympic games. French President Emmanuel Macron recently advocated for the country to host major esports events. On top of Esports Conex, Paris will host the BLAST Paris 2023 Major for Counter-Strike and the first-ever TrackMania Games in 2024.