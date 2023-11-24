Are you looking to showcase your brand in front of the brightest minds of the gaming industry? Consider getting a custom GamesBeat sponsorship. Learn more.

The fast-paced world of esports tests players’ precision, strategy and lightning-fast reflexes. Whether they want to climb the leaderboards or compete with the best of the best, the holiday season is the perfect time to help the gamer in your life get a competitive edge. We’ve put together a list of gifts to elevate their gaming experience and help them on their journey to becoming a pro.

BenQ ZOWIE XL2546K 24.5-inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor

Normal price: $315

For aspiring pros, it’s essential to find a monitor with a high refresh rate and response time rather than high visual fidelity. No one wants to drop frames in the middle of a match.

Look no further than ZOWIE’s high-performance monitors to get the job done. The XL2546K’s 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time are top of the line. And BenQ’s Dynamic Accuracy plus (DyAc+) technology helps reduce motion blur.

HyperX Cloud II Headset

Normal Price: $100 (50% off for Black Friday)

HyperX’s Cloud II headsets are a staple in the esports industry. They’re reliable and come with enough customization options to make them your own and suit your style of play. HyperX makes both wired and wireless versions depending on your tastes.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse

Normal Price: $160 (31% off for Black Friday)

According to Prosettings.com, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse is by far the most widely used among esports pros. Mice are deeply personal to professional players, but the Superlight’s shape and precision make it a great place to start when searching for the right pick.

CORSAIR MM700 RGB Extended Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad

Normal Price: $60 (25% off for Black Friday)

Mouse pads are an opportunity to add some style to any gamer’s set up. An RBG mouse pad like Corsair’s MM700 are an eye catching option for players to add to their set up. The MM700’s extended size fits both a keyboard and a mouse. The added USB ports are a nice functional addition to the mouse pad too.

Asterion Vertex RGB Headphone Stand with USB Charging

Normal Price: $30 (17% off for Black Friday)

The Asterion Vertex headphone stand is a stylish way to help declutter your aspiring esports pro’s set up. The 13 LED colors and three dynamic color modes let players add a personal touch with a big impact.