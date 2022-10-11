Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Esports commentary veterans are banding together to form Last Free Nation (LFN), a talent-owned podcasting media network. Led by esports personalities Christopher “MonteCristo” Mykles and Duncan “Thorin” Shields, the team plans to elevate their already popular esports content.

To accomplish their goals, Last Free Nation has also brought on podcast media expert Peter Morris to the board. With prior experience at PodcastOne, Barstool Sports, IMAX and Funny or Die, Morris will serve as Last Free Nation’s CEO.

“Peter’s incredible knowledge of content creation, distribution, and monetization, as well as a perfect alignment with our long-term creative vision, will unlock myriad new doors for driven esports talent to build something that we own for the first time in our industry,” explained MonteCristo in a press release.

Unlike most esports content, Last Free Nation will produce independent content – without influence from publishers, event organizers or teams. MonteCristo, Thorin and other signed talent — such as Richard Lewis, Christian “IWillDominate” Rivera, Auguste “Semmler” Massonnat, Wolf Schröder, Daniel “Dgon” Gonzales, and Alex “MauiSnake” Ellenberg — are already known by fans for their engaging commentary and unfiltered takes.

This contrast between publisher or team-driven content and talent-driven content will ultimately be what separates LFN from other esports podcasts. Drawing from Morris’ experience and the talent’s connection to fans, Last Free Nation will likely adapt Barstool Sports’ content and commercial strategy to the esports audience.

LFN will build from a strong foundation. MonteCristo and Thorin’s podcast Summoning Insight is already the largest League of Legends podcast in the world. They reached 3.5 million fans and over 7 million hours viewed since the podcast began nearly a decade ago.

Last Free Nation plans to expand their offerings to new games, shows and topics over time. The additional talent signings and their ownership stake will no doubt influence the direction of future content. This independence and smaller team will also allow LFN to expand and commercialize the company more dynamically.