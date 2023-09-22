We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

CCP Games held the first day of its Eve Fanfest event and announced several new projects and updates coming to the Eve universe, including a new FPS module and content expansions for Eve Online. Several of these updates are rolling out within the next year, with the first content expansion coming in November.

Eve Online’s content expansion, called Havoc, rolls out on November 14. It introduces a new star system called Zarzakh, which is infested with pirates. Eve’s Capsuleers will be able to choose between defending the establishment — New Eden’s empires — or joining the pirates in sewing chaos across the system. CCP also announced Eve Vanguard, an FPS module for Eve Online the studio is developing in Unreal Engine 5. CCP will hold the first public test for Vanguard later this year.

The company also revealed Phase Four of its Project Discovery, a citizen science program where Eve Online players work with real scientists on datasets. In the third phase, users analyzed data produced by flow cytometers as part of research into COVID-19. In Phase Four, this research expands to research into critical immune system diseases, such as cancer. The research team is also making Project Discovery’s latest dataset publicly available.

Another announcement was the upcoming rollout of Eve Galaxy Conquest, a mobile 4X strategy game developed by CCP Shanghai. Players work together in teams to battle across four imperial factions, piloting several of Eve Online’s distinctive ships. The game soft launches in certain regions on iOS and Android sometime later this year, with CCP planning a global rollout in 2024.