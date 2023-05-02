Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Everspace 2 has sold more than 300,000 copies on the PC to date and developer Rockfish Games said the game will debut on the consoles this summer.

Released on April 6 after five years of development, Everspace 2’s PC launch was an “explosive success,” according to Hamburg, Germany-based developer Rockfish Games.

The self-funded space action role-playing game (RPG) saw an aggregate 82 score on Metacritic and 83 on Opencritic from critics globally, and it had more than 6,500 player reviews on Steam ranking the game as 88% “Very Positive.”

Rockfish Games said the launch has surpassed its financial targets. Comparing launch weeks, Everspace 2 has sold twice the copies and brought in more than three and a half times the revenue as the first title in the series without any indication of losing sales from the title being available on Xbox Game Pass for PC as Game Preview. This sequel saw seven times more pilots in the cockpit during launch week than its predecessor, hitting a high of close to 10,000 concurrent players.

“This has been a fantastic launch for Rockfish games, our biggest yet! The team’s done an amazing job, and we’re now reaping the fruits of our hard work of the past five years and beyond. We hit our commercial goals in terms of product visibility, game downloads, and net revenue,” said Rockfish Games CEO Michael Schade, in a statement. “Even more rewarding is seeing our amazing community and space fans in the media love what we’ve built. This paints a bright future for our studio and Everspace as a franchise. We have so much more planned, and I can’t wait for us to share what we’ve been working on for our first free update later this year and the massive expansion coming in the second half of 2024.”

Interest in Everspace 2 goes beyond immediate launch week sales. Rockfish Games has seen more than more than 100,000 wishlists and 50,000 demo downloads on Steam during launch week.

“It’s clear that we have the attention of space game fans, and they’ll be watching for coming updates and sales. Our demo was a big part of our path to success from announcement to launch. Since the demo was added to Steam, we’ve had 350,000 downloads with an astoundingly high 70% activation rate from space fans around the world interested in trying Everspace 2 for themselves,” said Schade. “We plan to keep the demo available for the foreseeable future to let pilots get hands-on and check out the first space sector as long as they like to make an educated purchase decision.”

The game has more than 100 handcrafted locations worth exploring. It has intense combat, deep customization, and RPG mechanics for space game fans.

“We’ve seen hundreds of content creators streaming and making videos on Twitch, YouTube, and other platforms over the last week,” said Schade. “Iconic creators with a deep love for space, shooter, and roleplaying games like CohhCarnage, Skill Up, and ObsidianAnt to name a few have all given incredibly enthusiastic thumbs up in multiple streams and videos.”

The console launch on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 is coming this summer and it includes a physical Deluxe Edition published by Maximum Games. Rockfish Games has already started work on the game’s first major free update planned for later this year.

This update is planned to add new features including more ship customization options, legendary gear, high-level spacecraft, and voice acting in French and Japanese. Development has also begun on a sizable expansion scheduled for mid-2024 for Everspace 2 which will add more story content, new star systems to explore, fresh gear to loot, and expand gameplay features.

Everspace 2 is available on Steam, GOG, and the Microsoft Store for $50 as well as through PC Game Pass. The game is fully voiced in English and German and currently localized in thirteen languages including English, Brazilian Portuguese, Czech, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, and Spanish.

Support for MacOS and Steam Deck optimization are both in development and will be released in future patches. The Everspace 2 digital soundtrack and artbook will be available for purchase later this year.

Everspace 2 continues the story of Adam Roslin from the first game of the series. Everspace 2 has six sprawling star systems that can be explored by space pilots. Players experience Adam’s emotional journey and personal development from an immortal clone space pilot to an individual character whose death has final consequences in an open-world action RPG. Rockfish Games has 25 people.