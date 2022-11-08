Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Everybuddy Games, the maker of its casual slots hit Lucky Buddies, has raised $15 million in funding to make casual mobile games.

Makers Fund led the investment round with participation from Key1 Capital and Gigi Levy Weiss. On a mission to build premium casual mobile games for all players, Everybuddy Games will use the capital to grow its team. It’s a sign that seasoned teams can still raise money in the downturn.

“At Everybuddy, we take pride in our work and in the fact that everybody on our close-knit team is able to make a significant impact with their professional and personal contributions,” said Adi Dagan, CEO of Everybuddy Games, in a statement. “Together we have built Lucky Buddies, a fast-paced casual game experience, wrapped in a unique hero-collection game, where players can progress by building and nurturing their unique team of Buddies.”

Floating islands in Lucky Buddies.

The title is a mobile role-playing slots game.

Dagan added, “We believe our team has captured the style of play that our players want: exciting, innovative and emotional entertainment experiences. The traction that we’re seeing since launch proves our theory that players love collecting and nurturing their Buddies as much as they love a fast-paced casual gaming experience.”

The Israeli game maker believes that great products are created by great people, and the company said it is dedicated to fostering a culture that is conducive to creativity, personal growth and impact. Since its official launch in the first quarter this year, Lucky Buddies has added hundreds of thousands of players from all over the world.

Vikings galore in Lucky Buddies.

“We are extremely proud of our ability to grow and scale rapidly despite today’s challenging financial environment,” said Dagan.”Having Makers Fund and Key1 Capital join our support system is a huge vote of confidence in our team, and in our ability to continue establishing Lucky Buddies as one of the industry’s leading games.”

“Adi, Yair, Boaz and the Everybuddy Games team have quickly built up the success of Lucky Buddies in an evolving mobile games market,” said Curtis Urbanowicz, investor at Makers Fund, in a statement. “The RPG and social layers create a lot of room for innovation and are drawing new players into the genre. We’re thrilled to be a part of their journey.”

Everybuddy Games is looking to hire via joinus@everybuddygames.com. The studio was started in 2019 and 2020 by Dagan, Yair Panet, Danny Frishman, Boaz Cohen, Eyal Katz and Shay Molho. Other investors include Ilya Turpiashvily, founder of Plarium.

They were interested in building an innovative casual game in a crowded, competitive and thriving industry. They wanted to nurture self-development and growth culture within the team; values that people appreciate and leverage.

They were able to raise a substantial and strategic funding round in a challenging economy, and that gave the team a huge boost of confidence as to its ability to thrive and prosper in the years ahead, the company said.

The company has 70 employees.

