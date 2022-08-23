Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.
New studio Build a Rocket Boy debuted the trailer for their new title, Everywhere, at Gamescom 2022. The trailer doesn’t give a whole lot of details about the title, but it appears to be an open world title.
The debut was less a trailer and more of a showcase of the development team. The game will supposedly feature a social element, as well as multiple different kinds of environments.
According to studio head Leslie Benzies, Build a Rocket Boy plans to ship Everywhere sometime in 2023.
