Ryan Verniere, a veteran at Riot Games, has joined the Russo brothers’ AGBO as senior vice president of story. He will be part of the senior team developing original film and television intellectual property, ushering in a new era of fantasy and science fiction storytelling with the Russo’s internal creative team led by Angela Russo-Otstot, Chief Creative Officer at AGBO.

It’s another sign of how games and movies are becoming a single ecosystem. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, co-presidents of story at AGBO, made the announcement.

Verniere joins AGBO after almost a decade of experience with Riot Games, where he started as a senior writer and rose through the ranks to creative Director for Franchises. Riot Games debut title, League of Legends, received worldwide acclaim and has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports.

Verniere’s focus went from games to Riot’s Film & TV department where he worked alongside Jane Chung Hoffacker, executive producer of Arcane. He led the development of over forty League of Legends champions who appear in Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and League of Legends: Wild Rift.

League of Legends was awarded a BAFTA for Persistent Game in 2015 for League of Legends. Verniere started his career in games working on CCP’s EVE Online, which was inducted into The Museum of Modern Art (NYC) in the Applied Design artistic category as one of the first 14 inaugural video games added to the permanent collection alongside Pac-Man, Tetris, The Sims, and more. Verniere is the creator of the critically acclaimed Blackbirds RPG.

Markus and McFeely said in a statement, “Ryan is an innovative worldbuilder of the highest order. He has both a deep well of esoteric knowledge and the storytelling skills to transform it into popular entertainment. His facility with mythology, character, and genre will make him an incredibly valuable addition to AGBO and all we’re trying to create.”

Ryan Verniere said, “I spent the last two decades working on digital toys as a Geppetto of sorts. All my years as a narrative designer have uniquely prepared me for this opportunity. AGBO is an innovative company with passionate storytellers, and I’m thrilled to be a part of the team. Together we’ll bring new characters to life, and undiscovered worlds will manifest.”

AGBO is an independent studio focused on developing and producing intellectual property universes spanning film, TV, audio, publishing, and gaming.

Founded in 2017 by award-winning and record-breaking directors Anthony and Joe Russo, along with producer Mike Larocca, AGBO’s mission is to innovate and advance the next generation of storytelling to entertain and inspire worldwide audiences. AGBO’s “Gozie Agbo” banner is geared toward championing exciting visionaries in independent film. AGBO is based in Los Angeles.