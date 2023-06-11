Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Xbox gave us a new look at Playground Games’ Fable reboot during its showcase today. We did not get a release date or release window.

The new look showed a hero kicking chickens, using swords and magic and having a Jack and the Giant Beanstalk moment.

This is the first new entry in the Fable series since 2017’s Fable Fortune, a free-to-play digital card game. You have to go all the way back to 2010’s Fable III for the last big, single-player RPG offering from the franchise.

This is a new venture for Playground games, the studio behind the Forza Horizon series. Fable is quite a different kind of beast, but the gameplay shown today did have promise.