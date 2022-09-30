Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Falcon’s Beyond, a company that specializes in entertainment experiences, is announcing its latest development. The new software, called BeyondME, will combine all of Falcon’s Beyond entertainment properties into a connected, online world. With the help of AeonXP, a platform developed by Falcon’s Beyond, the company plans to jump into the metaverse.

“Leveraging our expertise as experience designers, storytellers, and technologists, BeyondME is an exciting and immersive new way to connect our audiences across our brands and offerings,” said Jason Ambler, President of Digital Media of Falcon’s Beyond. “Each individual’s personal preferences enhance their experiences, making them feel meaningful and tailor-made just for them, whether they’re engaging online or in real life.”

How does it work? Guests at physical or online events hosted by Falcon’s Beyond can join the BeyondME metaverse. With the help of Ready Player Me, a metaverse-based avatar and clothing company, guests can upload a selfie to auto-generate their avatar. As a nice feature, this avatar is available on any other Ready Player Me platform. At this point, players can earn the in-game currency, called XP, to upgrade their characters’ clothing or powers.

“We believe BeyondME is the next evolution of experiential entertainment, expanding the metaverse concept from what is traditionally virtual experiences into the real-world at our brick-and-mortar destinations,” said Cecil D. Magpuri, CEO of Falcon’s Beyond. “Our guests will be able to interact with rides, attractions, and experiences across our destination properties, and then continue to build on their experiences long after they’ve returned home.”

Other than the physical events, players can connect to BeyondME via their web app and take part in online events to earn XP. Also of note: You can earn XP while playing any games on the BeyondME platform. For more information about BeyondME, check out the company site over here!