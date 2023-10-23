GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the Fallout television show announced today that the series will premiere on April 12 on Prime Video.

The Fallout game series focuses on survivors in a world ruined by nuclear bombs. The series features plenty of memorable characters and scenarios, which should make it a good fit for TV.

We’ll find out in April if the Fallout show can become the next games-to-media success story.