The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the Fallout television show announced today that the series will premiere on April 12 on Prime Video.
The Fallout game series focuses on survivors in a world ruined by nuclear bombs. The series features plenty of memorable characters and scenarios, which should make it a good fit for TV.
We’ll find out in April if the Fallout show can become the next games-to-media success story.
