Ubisoft announced the new expansion to Far Cry 6, called Lost Between Worlds, in a livestream today. The publisher also revealed other updates coming to the 2021 title starting today, including a free trial and new game+ mode. Lost Between Worlds launches on December 6.

To kick off the expansion, Dani accidentally destroys an alien vessel that creates a rift in reality. They must help repair the vehicle otherwise they and the alien being, FAI, will be stuck in the rift for millions of years. To find the pieces of the ship, they must traverse the twisted, broken pieces of Yara and fight their way through a flood of alien soldiers. The gameplay appears to be mostly unchanged from the original game, though the gunplay now involves conveniently color-coded enemies and corresponding weapons.

Far Cry following up its psycho-political thriller with a wacky science fiction adventure is not without precedent. Lost Between Worlds doesn’t quite have the cheesy 80s charm of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, at least not from what we’ve seen so far. That said, it fits in well with the rest of Far Cry 6’s post-launch content. Previous installments included episodes set inside the minds of various Far Cry villains and crossover episodes with Danny Trejo and Stranger Things (as well as an updated version of Blood Dragon).

In addition to Lost Between Worlds, Ubisoft also revealed new features for the base game. It’s adding a new game+ mode for free, as well as a “completionist aid” feature to help players find collectibles. The publisher is also adding a free trial for users who wish to try out the game’s opening levels before buying it. These smaller updates to Far Cry 6 are available now while Lost Between Worlds will be available next week.