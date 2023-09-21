We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

MoonHood, a new studio from the creators of Lost in Random and Ghost Giant, today announced a new partnership with Fast Travel Games. The nascent developer is working on a new game which will feature assets handcrafted in the real world and scanned into the game as 3D models — so the in-game models will resemble clay sculptures, similar to stop-motion animation used in films.

Klaus Lyngeled and Olov Redmalm told GamesBeat they started the studio as part of a new venture after leaving Zoink, which Lyngeled founded in 2001. “I started this company because I wanted to be creative,” said Lyngeled. “I was working with clay and sculptures in my spare time, and I realized I could 3D-scan these characters quite easily. It started to turn into a story, and I talked with Olov about these ideas I had. I thought that if we started something new, it has to have a different approach.”

After MoonHood’s team of sculptors makes each object, the developers take several images that object to create a 3D mesh using the Polycam app. Oskar Burman, Fast Travel’s CEO, said it was this distinctive method and look that attracted the attention of the publisher. “This could really bring this look that I haven’t seen before to a wider audience, so that was what got us interested in this game.”

MoonHood has not revealed any new details about the new game, aside from its design aesthetic. “It’s going to be a dark game, but with a lot of warmth and poetry to it,” said Redmalm. “We want to explore and try something different.”

Patrick Liu, Fast Travel’s head of publishing, said in a statement, “By partnering with the talented creatives at MoonHood, we can continue to work toward [our] goal by creating a surreal game not yet seen on any platform. MoonHood’s team of veteran storytellers and artists have captured fantastical ideas from the imagination and brought them stunningly to life with real clay sculptures, making it a must-play game.”