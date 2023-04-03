Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Game development planning platform Favro has named Lasse Mejling Andersen as its president and chief financial officer.

Uppsala, Sweden-based Favro has created a collaborative planning platform to help game studios get organized.

And to get organized itself, the company is adding a new No. 2 officer. Andersen will report to Patric Palm, CEO and chairman of the company.

The aim is to help the company level up its capabilities helping game studios and publishers, software-as-a-service businesses, and agile enterprises save costs and boost team productivity.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

The global games market, and more specifically games-as-a-service, continues to dominate the entertainment industry. For game studios and publishers, this means facing increasing challenges of hybrid and remote work, as well as succeeding with LiveOps.

To address these challenges successfully, game companies need flatter organizations with highly autonomous teams aligning to company goals through collaborative planning rather than micromanagement and centralized processes, Favro said.

Patric Palm is CEO and chairman of Favro.

Favro’s ability to be easily set up to the needs of any teams or leaders together with enterprise-grade planning capabilities, integrations, and security has made Favro quickly gain ground among live-service game studios where dev, LiveOps, QA, marketing, and studio management need to be in tight sync for the continuous release of new features and content.

The company was founded in 2016 by Palm, Hans Dahlstrom and Erik Olofsson — veterans in game development and agile application development platforms. Today, the company’s customers include Timbre Games, Resolution Games, Double Fine, and fast-growing SaaS companies, like Wolt and Tobii.

Favro is backed by pan-Baltic venture capital fund Practica Capital and Nordic/U.S. tech investor Scale Capital, as well as Creandum, Inbox Capital, and angel investors such as serial entrepreneur Christopher Beselin.

Favro started 2023 on a high note releasing multiple new capabilities, such as the Template Gallery and Editor, a knowledge base built on best practices learned from more than 20 years in the industry. The Template Editor allows efficient knowledge sharing and helps project management offices serve their organization by moderating a library of shared workflows rather than micromanaging teams.

By appointing Lasse, Favro wants to level up from its early startup days to a global leader in modern work management.

Lasse brings experience in finance, strategy, and digital transformation to Favro. Before joining the company, he served as VP of Strategy & Finance at Leapwork, where he played a key role in fundraising and scaling operations. Prior to that, Lasse worked at McKinsey & Company, where he optimized tech and SaaS companies and helped transform large enterprises into more digital and agile.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Favro team and contribute to its success,” said Lasse, in a statement. “Favro has already established itself as the most modern and efficient planning platform for game studios. I look forward to working with the team to continue to innovate and meet the ever-changing needs of the industry.”

Besides his extensive expertise in SaaS business models and agile methodologies, Lasse’s professional resume also includes a Ph.D. in quantum physics.

“This unique qualification will come in very handy when untangling the complexities of today’s game

development and help us create solutions fit for the studios and publishers of tomorrow,” said Palm, in a statement. “Bringing on the new President & CFO is not an isolated recruitment move for Favro. As

the company continues to grow, adding a new VP Product to its team is also on the roadmap for this year.”