FaZe Clan has added new trophy to its collection. The esports and lifestyle organization is the first gaming brand to reach over 10 billion views on GIF-sharing platform, Giphy.

Yes, FaZe has hit this milestone before top gaming IP like Pokémon (5.8 billion), PlayStation (5.5 billion) or League of Legends (4.7 billion). In fact, FaZe Clan’s reach on Giphy puts in on par with mainstream cultural brands. Its peers include The Bachelor (13.9 billion), Disney+ (12.2 billion), and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (9.7 billion). FaZe is even close to the reach of the Union of European Football Associations and its Champions League (15.4 billion views).

FaZe’s GIFs feature popular creators like NickMercs.

“At Giphy, we believe in the power of GIFs to transcend time and remain a memorable part of cultural moments,” said Isaiah Lawrence, partnerships manager at Giphy. “FaZe Clan’s latest milestone on Giphy is a testament to this impact, and we’re always thrilled to see how our partners leverage Giphy to both resonate with their audiences and make a lasting impact within their respective industries.”

Keeping FaZe in the conversation

Giphy users are sharing FaZe’s GIFs and stickers over six million times per day via messaging, Snapchat, Instagram Stories and more. To accomplish this, FaZe created evergreen options and content that fulfill popular searches. This strategy has allowed fans to share relevant FaZe Clan GIFs appropriate for all occasions. Additionally, the esports and lifestyle brand organizes its GIFs into creator-specific categories for easy navigation.

FaZe Clan has GIFs for timely events like birthdays and holidays

“We’ve been working closely with Giphy for years as we both see the value in providing creative ways for the FaZe community to interact with one another and the brand,” said Erik Anderson, president of FaZe Clan. “With FaZe seeing over 2 billion uses in 2023 alone, we’re excited and motivated to keep moving towards creating new content our community is excited about.”

Reaching 10 billion views highlights the weight FaZe’s brand carries within the gaming community. In October, GameSquare acquired FaZe Clan for about $17 million in stock.