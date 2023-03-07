Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

FaZe Clan announced that it has signed its first all-female professional esports team that will compete in the Valorant league.

The lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture said the team is a ground-breaking moment for FaZe and the gaming industry.

The new team, which will compete under FaZe’s Valorant banner is comprised of pro players Jennifer “refinnej” Le, Emma “emy” Choe, Vannesa Emely “panini” Emory, Madison “maddiesuun” Mann, and Diane “di^” Tran.

The team will make its first public appearance under FaZe Clan while competing in the upcoming 2023 season of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Game Changers Series. The VCT Game Changers Series was first introduced in 2022. It was created to supplement the standard VCT competitive season by creating new opportunities and exposure for women and other marginalized genders within Valorant esports.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

The start of the 2023 season will see the introduction of FaZe Clan and other major gaming organizations to the series.

Before joining FaZe Clan, the women played together on various pro teams throughout the years, making the new FaZe Clan female Valorant team a kind of reunion. Refinnej, panini, and maddiesuun previously played together for Complexity GX3, while refinnej, mmy, and di^ played competitive Counter Strike Global Offensive (CS:GO) for Count Logic Gaming (CLG) Red.

The first time all five women competed together was in 2022 for the Champions Tour Game Changers Series III: North America playing under the name Hamboigas.

The team announcement brings FaZe Clan’s professional esports roster up to 14 teams currently holding a total of 37 world championships.

The roster

Emma “FaZe emy” Choe

Emma “FaZe emy” Choe is originally from New Jersey and brings her skills as an esports pro player to the FaZe Clan roster as a Valorant Initiator. Her previous player experience includes playing CS:GO for Counter Logic Gaming Red back in 2022.

Diane “FaZe di^” Tran

Diane “FaZe di^” Tran is originally from Seattle and currently resides in Houston. Di^ has been in the esports scene for the last few years previously playing CS:GO for Counter Logic Gaming Red up until 2022. She joins FaZe Clan’s female Valorant team as a controller/initiator agent.

Madison “FaZe maddiesuun” Mann

Madison “FaZe maddiesuun” Mann is joining the FaZe Clan female Valorant roster as the team’s skilled Duelist Agent. Before FaZe, she played for Complexity GX3 and was previously a professional Fortnite player for GenG. During her time with GenG, Maddiesuun was a major advocate for female pro players and aided in the organization’s continued hunt to bring more women on board.

Vannesa Emely “FaZe panini” Emory.

Vannesa Emely “FaZe panini” Emory is originally from the Bay area and splits her time in Los Angeles, CA. Her professional esports career includes playing for Complexity GX3 followed by Shopify Rebellion GC. Panini joins FaZe Clan’s female VALORANT team as a Smoker.

Jennifer “FaZe refinnej” Le

Jennifer “FaZe refinnej” Le is originally from the Bay area and recently planted her roots in Dallas, TX. Before joining FaZe Clan’s VALORANT roster, she played competitively for Complexity GX3 and was previously a CS:GO pro for Counter Logic Gaming Red in 2021. Refinnej will hold down her position on FaZe’s VALORANT team as a Sentinel Agent.