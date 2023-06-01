Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Fenix Games, a Web3 games publisher, has partnered with Immutable, the Web3 gaming platform, to identify, support, and launch Web3 games for mass market adoption.

Fenix Games teamed up with Immutable to build a portfolio of blockchain-powered games with top-tier game developers.

Having decades of deep operating experience in managing hit franchises like Madden Mobile, Need for Speed mobile, The Sims Mobile, and Plants vs. Zombies, the Fenix Games team said it knows how to build and scale licensed and original games reaching hundreds of millions of gamers worldwide.

With the goal of seamlessly integrating games into the Web3 ecosystem, Fenix Games sought a reliable and secure platform to support its vision. Immutable’s proven track record and robust infrastructure provided the perfect foundation for Fenix. By leveraging Immutable, Fenix Games hopes to navigate the complexities of Web3, minimizing risks for developers and accelerating the overall growth of the industry.

“As we seek to expand the Immutable offering in service to the best web3 games, we are thrilled to welcome Fenix Games to the Immutable family,” said Andrew Sorokovsky, vice president of global business development at Immutable, in a statement. “Considering the founding team’s experience, both at triple-A publishers and in Web3 at Mythical Games, we can’t wait to work together to build the future of gaming.”

In turn, Fenix Games will bring its deep expertise to help bring some of the best gaming development teams to Web3 by curating, advising and publishing live services to Immutable’s ecosystem of games.

”Immutable has been the benchmark for providing scalable, end-to-end web3 solutions for mass market games,” said Rudy Koch, chief business officer of Fenix Games, in a statement. “With our collective efforts, we aim to accelerate growth in the Web3 games sector and provide a clear path for top-tier game developers looking to enter the space. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with a brilliant team of innovators, and we look forward to a deep, long-term collaboration.”

Fenix Games still faces a lawsuit from Mythical Games, which sued three former Mythical executives for starting Fenix, allegedly while they were supposed to be raising money for Mythical. Fenix has not commented on the lawsuit.