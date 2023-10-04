GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Ferrari revealed that the culmination of the Ferrari Esports Series 2023 is set to take place on October 14.

The event will be streamed live on the FerrariEsports Twitch channel, showcasing the top 12 competitors from each region’s heats as they vie for a coveted spot on the prestigious Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team.

The journey to the grand finale began in July with the first round of qualifiers, where racers from Europe, The Americas, and Asia-Pacific engaged in competition on the acclaimed racing games Assetto Corsa and Assetto Corsa Competizione.

In September, the top 24 racers from each region faced off in the frand regional final to secure their place in the ultimate showdown. Now, the top 12 from each set of regional heats are gearing up for the thrilling grand finale in October.

As the 2023 Series comes to a close, a live show will be held on October 7, providing coverage of the regional heats. This will be followed by the grand regional final, which will be streamed live on October 14. Fans can find the complete schedule, along with links to the live events, on the Ferrari Esports Series 2023 website.

In addition to the chance of securing a spot on the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team, the grand final winner will also be awarded a Thrustmaster T818 Ferrari SF1000 Simulator and a bundle of exclusive Ferrari merchandise. The top three finishers in the Regional Finals will receive a Thrustmaster T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition-DTS Gaming Headset, along with other Ferrari merchandise.

A full list of drivers in each heat can be found here:

Americas

Europe

APAC