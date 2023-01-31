Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Electronic Arts net bookings and revenue for Q3 FY23 are down, but EA Sports’ FIFA 23 is defying these trends. The developer stated that FIFA helped offset losses from the Battlefield and Apex franchises. Similarly, FIFA was a major contributor to EA’s live services revenue of $1.655 billion, up 3% in constant currency.

According to its prepared remarks for its earnings call, net bookings from the soccer franchise have grown 4% year-to-date — EA’s fiscal calendar ends March 31, 2023. At constant currency, this growth would have reached 15%.

FIFA is popular globally, but the franchise is also making major strides in the traditionally less soccer-focused North America. Unit sales in the region are up 50% year over year.

Major gains in engagement helped drive this revenue. During launch week, FIFA 23 reached a record 10.3 million players. FIFA Mobile engagement was up triple digits in Q3 while FIFA Online in Asia is reporting its highest monthly active users in years.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

While this is a major achievement for FIFA 23 and the franchise as a whole, it’s unclear how sales and engagement could be affected when the game rebrands to EA Sports FC for future installments.