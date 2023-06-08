Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Square Enix showed off new footage of Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, a mobile game that aims to tell the whole story of the famous JRPG and its various prequels, sequels and spinoffs, during today’s Summer Game Fest.

First revealed in 2021, we haven’t heard much about Ever Crisis in some time. Today, we know that an open beta is coming. However, the mobile title still does not have a release date or a release window.

Still, it’s good to see something from this project after such a long absence.