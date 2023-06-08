Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

We got our first good look at Final Fantasy VII Rebirth as the finale for today’s Summer Game Fest event. It is releasing early next year as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Rebirth is the sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake, continuing the story where that game left off, with Cloud and friends leaving Midgar to explore the wider world.

The trailer shows the crew exploring locations from the original game. We also got to see them riding Chocobos, and we got our first look at Red XIII as a playable character.