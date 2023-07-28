Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy XIV’s next expansion during its Fan Fest event in Las Vegas today. Dawntrail is launching in summer 2023.

The reveal cinematic shows the heroes of FF14 traveling to a new continent, Tural (previously referred to in the game as the New World). Dawntrail will be the MMO’s fifth expansion.

While the game’s last expansion, Endwalker, had players contending with a threat to all existence, Dawntrail is looking to give fans an adventure with lower stakes. The reveal shows familiar characters exploring the new locale and even enjoying some tropical beverages.

Xbox CEO Phil Spencer also appeared during Fan Fest to announce that Final Fantasy XIV is coming to Xbox Series X/S. This could help the already successful MMO find an even larger audience.

Enjoyed being onstage with Yoshi-P and Kiryu-san to announce Final Fantasy XIV coming to Xbox. We’re thrilled that the Xbox community will join the Warriors of Light and we look forward to partnering closely with Square Enix on future games. pic.twitter.com/zq0ETkDFq1 — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 28, 2023

Dawntrail adds two new jobs (FFXIV’s character classes). We don’t know exactly what these will be, but one will belong to the melee group while another is a caster. The expansion also brings graphical updates to the game.