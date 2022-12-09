Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.
Square Enix revealed Final Fantasy XVI’s June 22 release date during The Game Awards today.
We knew that FFXVI was coming in 2023, but now we have an exact day. The PlayStation 5 exclusive will be one of Square Enix’s biggest releases of the year.
The company’s Creative Business Unit III team is developing the game. This is the same group responsible for the successful MMO Final Fantasy XIV.
