During The Game Awards, Nintendo announced an expansion pass for Fire Emblem: Engage.
The pass will add new content in four waves. The first wave adds the leaders of each house from the series’ prior installment Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Alongside Edelgard, Dimitri and Claude, players will also be able to add series mascot Tiki to their team. Both the fan-favorite house leaders and the draconic manakete will be welcome additions to fans.
Both Fire Emblem: Engage and Wave 1 of the Expansion pass will release on January 20, 2023. The following three waves are expected to release in later in the year.
