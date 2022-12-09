Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

During The Game Awards, Nintendo announced an expansion pass for Fire Emblem: Engage.

Engage with Emblems, battles, maps and more in the #FireEmblem Engage Expansion Pass! Four packs of additional content await, starting when Wave 1 launches on 1/20, alongside the release of Fire Emblem Engage.



The pass will add new content in four waves. The first wave adds the leaders of each house from the series’ prior installment Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Alongside Edelgard, Dimitri and Claude, players will also be able to add series mascot Tiki to their team. Both the fan-favorite house leaders and the draconic manakete will be welcome additions to fans.

Both Fire Emblem: Engage and Wave 1 of the Expansion pass will release on January 20, 2023. The following three waves are expected to release in later in the year.