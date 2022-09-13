Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.
Nintendo announced a new Fire Emblem during its Direct today. The trailer featured characters from the series’ past, like Marth. It also showed a new character with red and blue hair.
It will release for Switch on January 20.
Along with traditional grid-based battles, the trailer also showed the hero walking around a castle town. Marth and this new protagonist are also able to fuse together into one being.
Intelligent Systems, the franchise’s developer, is back for the new game.
