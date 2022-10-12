Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Developer Fishing Cactus has announced its latest game, Outshine, which belongs to a niche but well- celebrated genre — typing games. It’s like Typing of the Dead or Epistory, one of the earlier games from Fishing Cactus.

In Outshine, players take on the role of Hue, a glowing humanoid character. As Hue, you are trying to take down the Shards and their cruel experiments. Frankly, between you and me, the Shards seem like a bunch of jerks. Luckily, on your journey, you’ll unlock modifiers and different boosts to help you save the world.

In Outshine you type your way to defeating the Shards.

At launch, the game will be available in English, German, French, Italian, and Spanish with several more languages on the way. Outshine features support for a number of keyboard layouts and has some cool accessibility features like Colorblind Mode and Open Dyslexic Font.

As way of announcement, and to give future players a sneak peek, the company has released a new trailer. For folks interested, Outshine is due to launch on Steam on November 3. I’ll leave you with this thought — it’s rare that you get to kill an enemy by angrily typing HUMIDITY.