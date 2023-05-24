Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Five Nights at Feddy’s: Help Wanted is getting a sequel in late 2023. Players will have to fight off the series signature animatronics using PlayStation VR. No doubt, this will make the horror game’s scares hit even harder.

The VR spin-off of the indie horror series was originally developed by Steel Wool Studios in 2019. Eventually, non-VR versions were released later that year. The title earned favorable reviews.

No release date was set, but the Steel Wool Studios-developed sequel will delight Five Nights at Freddy’s fans.