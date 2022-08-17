Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Flexion is targeting TikTok influencers for a reliable, low-cost return on user acquisition. The company’s influencer marketing agency, Audiencly, is changing a chunk of its nearly 7,000 top influencers using a service from Liteup Media.

The new cost-per-install service is letting game developers target users on TikTok, and words similarly to regular ad buying. It connects developers to influencers through a mobile app after precisely matching the right target demographic. Influencers add details about their specific audiences and their types of content when they sign up.

The service tracks influencer followers and only charges developers once a user has installed the game being advertised. (User acquisition is critical to get games noticed amid a sea of competition, but it has gotten harder lately as Apple prioritizes privacy over targeted ads in mobile games).

Ads only work if people see them

You have to go where the eyeballs are. Any specific ad is only as good as the amount of people that see it. TikTok is predicted to hit 1.5 billion users by the end of 2022. More than half of them will be in the zoomer generation. As of 2021 more than 80% of them play video games.

They’re the ideal audience for ads, basically.

“TikTok has the potential to reach a whole new generation of game players,” says Audiencly boss Adrian Kotowski, in a statement to GamesBeat. “So it’s vital for developers to include influencers on the platform in their marketing mix. By offering our carefully curated group of content creators the chance to add TikTok to their output, we’re giving our clients instant access to this channel. They retain the same tried and trusted influencer personalities but with Liteup they reach out direct to the TikTok generation.”

TikTok is a great potential platform for ads. The entire thing promotes things going viral. Even someone with a small audience can suddenly land millions of views out of nowhere. If a developer’s ad goes viral, it’s exactly the desired result. If it doesn’t, the developer isn’t breaking the bank paying for the ad in the first place.