Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive announced John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando for release in 2024.
It’s a zombie and monster shooting fest, where you can drive through zombie hordes and take them out with high-powered weaponry like gatling guns.
The company made the announcement during the Summer Game Fest. It’s based on the horror visions of famed horror film director Carpenter.
