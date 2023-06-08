Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive announced John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando for release in 2024.

It’s a zombie and monster shooting fest, where you can drive through zombie hordes and take them out with high-powered weaponry like gatling guns.

The company made the announcement during the Summer Game Fest. It’s based on the horror visions of famed horror film director Carpenter.