Two former developers on the Diablo series revealed their new studio today. Called Gas Giant Games, it was founded by Jay Wilson and Julian Love, who serve as the studio’s design director and creative director, respectively. The studio also announced its first game, an unnamed action RPG based on a new IP. The studio plans to give previews of the new title at the upcoming Game Developer’s Conference.

Wilson and Love say they’ve gathered a large team of gaming industry veterans to work on their new game. The team’s credits include Overwatch, Gears of War, Cyberpunk 2077, Kingdom Hearts and Company of Heroes. Wilson says the developers worked on several game concepts before moving forward with the action RPG game, which will also feature survival elements.

Wilson added in a statement, “While we’re not ready to reveal the full details of our in-progress project to the whole world just yet, we can say that fans of our past games will be stoked about what’s to come. I can tell you this: our game will deliver insane, visceral combat, engaging progression systems and a unique survival experience — all wrapped into a new and original world that we’re sure you’ll love to explore.”

Gas Giant will offer private demonstrations of the game to interested investors and publishers. The Game Developer’s Conference will be held in California from March 20 to March 24.