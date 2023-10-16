GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Animoca Brands is launching the Formula E: High Voltage Web3 electric car racing game on October 19.

The title is is a racing management game developed by Animoca Brands and Amber that to leverage the energy-efficient Flow blockchain to grant fans and players digital ownership over all their in-game items, which are non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

All Formula E: High Voltage players will receive four NFTs (two cars and two drivers) allowing them to play for free and take control of their very own racing team and their electric racing cars.

Formula E: High Voltage features elements of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship including the city centre tracks of Rome, Berlin, New York, and London. Players manage each race by choosing the best cars, drivers, and special abilities to ensure optimal performance in various weather conditions as well as day or night races.

Each car and driver in Formula E: High Voltage is an NFT of a certain rarity (common, rare, epic, legendary – including a few rare foil assets per rarity tier) with a special skill drawn from a pool of over 100 skills. Collecting, training, upgrading and managing drivers and cars before, during, and after a race is key to building a racing empire in the game.

The current GEN3 race car – the fastest, lightest, most powerful, and efficient electric race car – will be available in-game. Players will have a broad selection of fantasy and official cars and drivers including the current 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Champion Jake Dennis and his Andretti Porsche 99X Electric GEN3.

Formula E: High Voltage is part of the REVV Motorsport ecosystem, which also includes the licensed racing blockchain games MotoGP Ignition and MotoGP Guru, as well as original titles REVV Racing and Torque Drift 2.

Formula E: High Voltage operates on Flow, the energy efficiency-focused blockchain, to deliver environmentally sustainable entertainment to the open metaverse for players across the globe, Animoca said. Flow’s Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism is efficient, and in simple terms that means that minting an NFT on Flow takes less energy than making one single post on Instagram or a Google search.

Founded to counteract climate change by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles, Formula E is the first sport in the world to be certified as net zero carbon since its inception. Formula E: High Voltage operates within a net zero carbon strategy and commitment.

Kieran Holmes-Darby, gaming director at Formula E, said in a statement, “We are excited to partner with Animoca Brands, a proven leader in the gaming industry, to launch Formula E: High Voltage. Gamers will get the chance to engage with Formula E and our racing in a dynamic new way. We are confident they will enjoy the gaming experience, and will be more likely to follow the teams and drivers competing in the Championship.”

With more automotive manufacturers on the grid than any other racing series, Formula E is recognized as a purpose-driven innovator, working closely with global carmakers and commercial partners to develop sustainable mobility technologies that improve the performance and efficiency of electric road cars.

Will Griffiths, vice president of commercial strategy at Animoca Brands, said in a statement, “The upcoming launch of Formula E: High Voltage in partnership with Formula E marks an exhilarating moment for us. Fans and players alike will not only immerse themselves in the excitement of the race, but also enjoy the advantages of true digital ownership brought by NFT and blockchain technologies.”

Marty Caplan, head of innovation vertical at Amber, said in a statement, “We take pride in placing innovation first, which is why this project was a great fit for all parties – it allowed us to pour our game development experience, curiosity, and passion for technology into the world of Formula E and combine it with the deep engagement of decentralized collectible games spearheaded by Animoca Brands.”

Starting on 17 October 2023, 8,500 Solo NFT Crates and 9,000 Team NFT Crates will go on sale at the Formula E: High Voltage official website.

The Solo NFT Crate ($20-$30) will include one official or fantasy car or driver NFT. The Team NFT Crate ($119-$149) contains two official or fantasy Formula E cars and two official or fantasy Formula E drivers, with one NFT guaranteed to be an official car or an official driver of epic or legendary rarity. Buyers will require a Blocto wallet connected to the Flow blockchain and can purchase the crates via the REVV token.

Founded in 2013 in Bucharest, Amber is a game development company structured as a network of studios with different specializations and game services. It has more than 1,000 people.