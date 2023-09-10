We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Donald Mustard said on social media he will retire from his role as chief creative officer at Epic Games this month.

That’s a big change for Mustard and Epic, as Mustard was in charge of the Fortnite, which has generated billions of dollars in revenue over the years. Mustard spent 25 years in games.

He worked on titles such as Advent Rising. And he was part of the team that started Chair Entertainment in 2005, which went on to make the hit mobile game Infinity Blade. Mustard also worked on titles like Undertow and Shadow Complex. The Infinity Blade series drew the attention of Epic Games, maker of the Unreal game engine, and Epic acquired Chair Entertainment in 2008.

Infinity Blade III

After that, Mustard went on to lead a number of projects at Epic Games, including shepherding Fortnite to its success with a battle royale mode.

Mustard made the announcement yesterday on X (formerly Twitter).

Here’s the full tweet:

After an incredible adventure, I will be retiring from my role as Chief Creative Officer at Epic this month. I have enjoyed nearly 25 years in the game industry collaborating with some of the most talented people ever and I am so proud of what we have made together. From the ambitious Advent Rising, to the start of ChAIR where we created Undertow, Shadow Complex, and the Infinity Blade trilogy, to the honor of our tiny team becoming part of Epic, each new chapter allowed me to accomplish something new and original. I am especially proud of the opportunity I’ve had to help create and shape Fortnite. I am humbled to have been a part of the team that every day tries to bring ‘joy and delight’ to the Fortnite community! We love watching you experience every moment – leaping from the Battle Bus for the very first time, seeing the rocket crack open the sky, dancing with friends after a Victory Royale, being sucked into a black hole or being washed out to sea as The Island flipped over – and on and on! I can’t wait to now share in the future of Fortnite as a player alongside all of you! The teams are in the best hands and they are working on huge, jaw dropping, amazing things!!! I’m excited to spend time with my wife and family and am forever grateful for

@TimSweeneyEpic

and the Epic Games family. X: @DonaldMustard