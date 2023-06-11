Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Xbox announced today during its showcase that Forza Motorsport launches for Xbox Series X/S and PC on October 10.

Along with Starfield, Forza is one of Xbox’s biggest first party releases for the rest of 2023. This is the first new entry in the racing sim series (outside of the open world Forza Horizon games) since 2017’s Forza Motorsport 7.

You can watch the new trailer above.