Frantic Games said it has raised $2.4 million in a pre-seed round to make action-based hybrid casual games for mobile platforms.

The funding will enable the Ankara, Türkiye-based company to launch new titles and expand its reach. Vgames led the round, with contributions from 500 Emerging Europe and Akın Babayiğit.

With this newly secured funding, the company plans to further invest in development capabilities and accelerate its expansion. It plans to deliver games that inspire, challenge, and delight players while fostering a community of gamers who share our enthusiasm for gaming.

The funding shows that Türkiye is still strong in mobile games. The company said there are more than 520 game studios in the country now.

Frantic Games is a mobile gaming start-up established in Ankara in November 2022. The founding team includes CEO Kürşad Can Mutlu; CTO Ali Dal; Anıl Duyal Baydır, art director; and Alican Sayan, technical art director. The team has diverse backgrounds in areas such as game design, programming, and art.

“At Frantic Games, we firmly believe that the team is the most crucial KPI for success, said Kürşad Can Mutlu, in a statement. “With the guidance and investments from vgames, Emerging Europe 500, and Mr. Babayiğit, we are propelling to new horizons in hybrid casual gaming. Together, we will create extraordinary experiences for gamers worldwide.”

Each member has at least seven years of experience within the mobile gaming sector, with prior jobs at Loop Games, MagicLab Games and Ruby Games. They have worked on successful titles as Match 3D, Match Tile 3D, Touchdown Glory, Epic Race and Fidget Trading.

“We’re thrilled to announce Vgames led another investment in Turkey, backing Frantic – a group of exceptionally talented founders with strong gaming experience, unwavering motivation, and a powerful builder’s mindset,” said Daniel Mironov of Vgames, in a statement. “We are confident that Frantic will

push the boundaries of what’s possible in gaming, delivering unforgettable experiences to players around the world. We are excited to join and share this journey together.”

Another investor, Enis Hulli, said in a statement, “Türkiye’s gaming ecosystem has proven itself over and over again. Given the team’s background and previous success in multiple titles, investing in Frantic was a one of a kind opportunity.”

“I am very excited to support the Frantic team, who thoroughly impressed me with their creativity, rigor and perseverance,” said investor Akın Babayiğit, in a statement. “They are smart, hungry and know the market inside and out. I look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the coming years.”

The company has six people and it plans to grow to about 12. It was challenging to raise the round during the downturn but the company managed to do it.

Sayan said the game will be an action shooter with driving mechanics, based on arcade zombie killing. Frantic Games is focused on the hybrid casual genre, where two mechanics are combined with lesser complexity in order to provide clean design concepts for deeper meta structure and gameplay times.