Armored Core is coming back. FromSoftware revealed the revival of the mech-based series during today’s The Game Awards. It’s called Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, and it is coming out in 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Although FromSoftware has made its name with action RPG hits like Dark Souls, Bloudbourne and Elden Ring, Armored Core was one of its first franchises.

The first Armored Core came out back in 1997 for the original PlayStation. The last release — and the 15th entry in the series — Armored Core: Verdict Day, came out back in 2013.