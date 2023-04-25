Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

10:10 Games today launched the first trailer for its upcoming title, Funko Fusion. As the name suggests, it’s an action-adventure multiplayer game with characters from various movies and TV shows as Funko Pop toys. According to the trailer, it launches some time in 2024 for PC and consoles.

The characters in Funko Fusion are from various NBCUniversal franchises, including Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, The Umbrella Academy, Masters of the Universe and Child’s Play. The trailer also shows Funko Pops from films such as The Thing, Battlestar Galactica, Shaun of the Dead and The Mummy. Each character has their own abilities, and players can team up to battle enemies and solve puzzles.

The gameplay style will look familiar to fans of the Lego games, given that it features characters from multiple different properties rendered as Funko Pops. The founders of 10:10 Games are former members of TT Games, the creators of the Lego titles. Funko Fusion appears to have a similar sense of light-hearted humor.

Arthur Parsons, 10:10 Games’ Design Director and Co-founder, said in a statement, “It’s incredibly exciting to be able to show everyone what the team here at 10:10 Games has been up to. Harnessing the incredible properties we’ve been entrusted with by our partners at Universal Games and Digital Platforms, bringing them together into a gaming experience that is incredibly fun, surprising, authentic and celebrates fandom like never before, all experienced through a Funko lens.”