Mobile game company FunPlus announced its expansion in Barcelona. The company, which already has a presence in the city, will open a new game development studio there. According to FunPlus, it will work with local government to support the city’s talent pool.

FunPlus is best known for its mobile-first strategy titles, such as State of Survival and Guns of Glory — with the former recently hitting its three-year anniversary and hitting 150 million downloads. The company established its original office in Barcelona in 2019. According to FunPlus, it’s promoted its former director of product development, Felipe Mata, to VP of product. It’s also recruited Jacob Krüger as director of user acquisition.

FunPlus’s VP of Europe and LatAm, Enric Cabestany, said in a statement, “Barcelona is a world-renowned center of excellence for talent in the mobile and video game space, and we are honored to expand FunPlus’ commitment to the city with our ambition to develop new games that accompany the company’s strategic ambitions. This is just the first step in a very exciting journey that will allow us to grow as a team, recruit for key roles and find new opportunities to perform strongly and make Barcelona shine in the coming years.”

Several other companies have opened studios in Barcelona, including Tilting Point and Paradox Interactive. DeviCAT, an organization founded to promote the interests of Catalan game development, expressed support for FunPlus’s plans. Secretary General Iván Fernández said, “Video games are one of the sectors with the greatest potential in and for Catalonia, especially with regard to the creation of youthful and qualified employment. Thanks to the drive of Catalan companies, our country has become the most attractive specialized talent hub for a sector with unstoppable growth. The ambition of our partner FunPlus to grow its presence here is another strong example of this.”