G2 Esports, one of Europe’s top esports teams, has released its second single — “Detonate” — and a music video that unveils the team’s 2023 jersey.

Like its previous single “Our Way“, “Detonate” celebrates metal and rock music. The song features vocals from TikTok star Jeris Johnson and Theresa Jarvis of English rock band Yonaka.

“I’ve been wanting to get my music involved in the gaming space for a while now, so when G2 first approached me about ‘Detonate’ it was an absolute no-brainer,” Johnson said in a press release. “Rock music and gaming used to be one in the same, so I saw this as an opportunity to bring rock back into gaming in a meaningful way.”

Last year, the organization partnered with Warner Music Group to launch its own label. “Our Way” has accumulated over 10 million streams since it launched in January 2022. Ultimately, G2 Esports’ push into music reflects the teams goal of diversifying into other areas of entertainment.

Other teams — such as Fnatic, Gen.G, T1 Esports, Evil Geniuses, Vitality, Astralis and MAD Lions — have all released original promotional songs or collaborated with established artists. These range from metal and rock to K-pop and rap. G2 and Fnatic are the only teams currently operating record labels, though Brazilian organization LOUD has flirted with the idea. Even PUBG publisher Krafton has followed suit with its own label Beat Drop.

As esports teams continue to diversify their operations, collaborations like G2’s “Detonate” could become more common.