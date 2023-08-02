Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Gala Games has partnered with the Elixir Games Launcher distribution platform to take Gala’s Web3 games to broader audiences.

The move is part of Gala Games efforts to bring top blockchain games to the masses. The partnership aims to enhance the gaming landscape by bringing Gala Games’ popular titles to the Elixir Games Launcher platform. The partnership will begin with the addition of Town Star and Spider Tanks to the Elixir Games Launcher, with more games to come in the future.

As part of the partnership, the Elixir Games Launcher will host weekly gaming nights featuring exclusive prizes and special guests from Elixir Partners, a program designed for content creators and streamers focused on gameplay from the games available on Elixir Games Launcher. These game nights will offer players an opportunity to engage with their favorite titles in a new and competitive environment, while enjoying the company of fellow gamers and industry influencers.

Spider Tanks is a player-versus-player (PVP) brawler that sees players customize their tank from a wide variety of parts and battle in high-octane 3v3 mayhem. Players have the option to participate in multiple game modes, choose to be a captain or pilot, and build and upgrade their tanks, weapons, and more.

Town Star is a town building and farming simulation game that offers a rich building and farming sim experience. Players can casually build their Town, or they can rapidly develop to compete with other players across the world.

In addition to the game releases and game nights, Elixir Games will also host a dedicated node as part of this long-term partnership to support the Gala Games network. By contributing to the Gala Games network, Elixir Games aims to strengthen the infrastructure and decentralization of the gaming ecosystem, fostering a more secure and sustainable environment for players.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Gala Games and introduce their incredible gaming experiences to our platform,” said Carlos Roldan, CEO at Elixir Games, in a statement. “Our goal is to provide players with the best gaming content and community engagement, and this partnership allows us to deliver on that promise. We look forward to starting this initiative with Town Star and Spider Tanks, and working with Gala to expand their gaming catalog with the Elixir Games Launcher.”

Jason Brink, president of Blockchain at Gala Games, said in a statement, “Elixir and Gala Games both envision a better future for gaming and better experiences for gamers. With this partnership, we can both drive further towards making that a reality for more players all over the world.”