Samsung, Google and Supercell have teamed up for a brand new tournament series — dubbed the Galaxy Battles: Superverse. Players will be able to compete in an open bracket tournament across Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars and Clash Royale. Notably, this is the first event to feature all of these Supercell titles together.

Top players will earn their share of the $100,000 cash prize pool, Google Play gift cards, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Tab S9+ and Buds2 Pro devices. Top finishers will also win an all-expense paid trip to either the Clash World Finals or Brawl Stars World Finals.

“Many of our consumers are passionate gamers and we want the Galaxy experience to help fuel those passions,” said Janet Lee, SVP of mobile experience at Samsung Electronics America. “The open format of this tournament gives anyone a chance to play alongside some of their favorite online personalities and showcase the superior mobile gaming experience on Galaxy Z Fold5 and Tab S9+.”

The Galaxy Battles: Superverse is leaning on gaming creators to amplify the tournament series. This includes partnering with general gaming personalities — GOJJ, Fuslie and CouRageJD — as well as top Supercell creators — Orange Juice, KairosTime, JudoSloth, SirTagCR, BenTimm1, Kenny Jo, CryingMan, Nubbz3, Lexnos, Eric_OneHive, InShane and JuicyJ. In the finals, players will compete alongside one of Supercell’s creators.

The Qualifier Finals and Grand Finals will be livestreamed by Samsung and Supercell on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. Additionally, all participating creators will co-stream the event on September 30 at 3:00 pm CT. Through out the finals, the organizers will run giveaways that include Samsung Galaxy Bundles and Google Play gift cards.

Event Structure

Structure of the Galaxy Battles: Superverse event

Registration for The Galaxy Battles: Superverse is open now. Players can register for a qualifier in any of Supercell’s titles that will be held over the next six weeks. Eight players from each of the three games will earn their spot in the September 30 finals.

For both Clash of Clans and Brawl Stars, players will begin competing in teams of five and four players respectively. Meanwhile, Clash Royale players will earn their spot flying solo.

Registration for each game closes approximately four days before the qualifiers of each game begin.

Notably, open bracket tournaments are picking up steam across the esports industry. Earlier this year, Riot Games announced plans to hold their first open bracket tournament in person.