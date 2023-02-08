Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Nintendo announced during its Direct presentation that Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance games are coming to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service starting today.

Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles are available as part of the base NSO subsription. The first available games are Tetris, Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX, Gargoyles Quest, Game & Watch Gallery 3, Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, Metroid II: Return of Samus, Wario Land 3 and Kirby’s Dream Land.

Kirby Tilt ‘n Tumble, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons and Pokémon Trading Card Game are coming later.

GBA titles will be available as part of the more expensive Expansion Pass tier. The first games are Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3, WarioWare Inc., Kuru Kuru Kururin, Mario Kart: Super Circuit, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga and The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap.

Metroid Fusion, Fire Emblem, Golden Sun, Kirby and the Amazing Mirror and F-Zero Maximum Velocity are coming later.