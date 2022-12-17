Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

It only took decades, but the film and TV industry is finally trying hard to crack the code to making good game-to-film/series adaptations. And maybe something was in the water this week, because I feel like I heard about more new projects than I usually do. We’re getting a God of War series, a Death Stranding film and a Warhammer 40,000 series (or possibly film; they weren’t perfectly clear). This is on top of the existing projects we already knew about, such as the upcoming Mario movie and Last of Us shows. Heck, the Dragon Age Netflix series just premiered too.

The tiff between Sony and Microsoft, which is now complicated by several regulatory bodies, continues. New reports suggest that Microsoft’s offer to promise Call of Duty to Sony on paper included streaming options. This would suggest that PlayStation would rather continue this argument that start releasing games on PS Plus at launch. I’m not sure who to even care about in this discussion anymore.

Amazon Games announced this week that it’s publishing the new Tomb Raider game. I’m thrilled at the confirmation that we will be getting the game and Tomb Raider wasn’t lost in the Square Enix-Embracer shuffle. As for other upcoming titles, we got more footage of Hogwarts Legacy this week. I’m still not sure if I’m excited for it or not. I hope it’s interesting at least.

In other news, it feels like most of the games industry is starting to close up shop for the year. Most of the major games releases for the year have happened and companies are releasing their year-end wrap-ups. I’m gearing up to do the same, honestly. It’s been a wild year so far — but we can talk about that in more detail in the coming weeks. Until then, I’m going to play some Crisis Core and relax. I’ll probably watch some Dragon Age, too.

Event GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 Join the GamesBeat community online, February 1-2, to examine the findings and emerging trends within the metaverse.

Register Here

What to play this week

What’s new:

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion

High on Life

The Witcher 3 (next-gen update)

River City Girls 2

Blacktail

Master of Magic

Wavetale

New on subscription services:

Potion Craft (Xbox Game Pass)

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Xbox Game Pass)

Bladed Fury (Xbox Games with Gold)

Roller Champions (GeForce Now)

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander (GeForce Now)

Floodland (GeForce Now)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns (GeForce Now)

My Little Pony: Mane Merge (Apple Arcade)