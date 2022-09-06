Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Xbox revealed the first wave of games coming to its subscription platform, Game Pass, in September. It’s a dizzyingly diverse offering for the next few weeks. Charming Disney-fied sim game Dreamlight Valley launches today, while other offerings include rhythm titles, real-time strategy and physics-based racing games.

The day one releases for September include adventure life sim Disney Dreamlight Valley and Train Sim World 3, both of which launch today. Other day one releases include racing title You Suck at Parking (September 14), rogue-like Despot’s Game and rhythm FPS Metal: Hellsinger (both September 15).

Other titles coming include puzzle game Opus Magnum (launches today), RTS title Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation and DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (both September 13). Racing game Grid Legends also launched via EA Play.

Unfortunately, as with the last wave of games, subscribers are once again losing several excellent games. This time, the games include A Plague Tale: Innocence, Aragami 2, Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling, Craftopia, Final Fantasy XIII, Flynn: Son of Crimson, I Am Fish, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, Mighty Goose, SkateBird and The Artful Escape. All of those leave Game Pass on September 15.